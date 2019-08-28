As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Valuation Rose, Family Management Lowered Stake; Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $315,234

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 82.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 23,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, down from 28,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal $FB; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance; 23/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Thune and Nelson Call on Facebook CEO to Testify; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: Facebook will have a hard time changing its DNA; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH OTHER APPS WAS DESIGNED ‘IN A WAY THAT WASN’T GOOD’

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,357 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 44,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 1.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 3,369 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd Company owns 5.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 856,699 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 159 shares. Davis R M invested in 402,218 shares. State Bank Of Stockton reported 18,306 shares. Focused Wealth owns 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,923 shares. Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability invested in 77,337 shares or 1.04% of the stock. 9,703 were accumulated by Kazazian Asset Limited Com. Lipe And Dalton holds 2,400 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Synovus Finance holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 119,908 shares. Strategic Financial Service Inc owns 42,141 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Capital Management reported 20,506 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 13.13M shares or 4.3% of its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1,368 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment Management reported 126,707 shares. Lynch & Assocs In holds 0.07% or 1,230 shares in its portfolio. Whetstone Capital Advisors Lc holds 6.71% or 99,199 shares in its portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Envestnet Asset reported 848,132 shares stake. Wade G W & stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com holds 55,070 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,498 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,350 shares. Ativo Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 13,640 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 911,675 were reported by Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 16,197 shares to 51,729 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 42,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).