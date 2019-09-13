As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Financial Architects Has Lowered Its Position by $330,680; Wells Fargo & Company Has Trimmed Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Stake as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140,000, down from 3,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 446,807 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.92 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.29M, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 60,259 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd holds 128,367 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Webster State Bank N A invested in 0% or 3,034 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc holds 3,971 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Co has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 1607 Cap Partners Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Icon Advisers has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 96,598 were reported by Shaker Financial Service Limited Liability Corporation. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 34,118 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 78,189 shares. Cambridge Investment Inc invested in 0% or 12,048 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8.30 million shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $787.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 44,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 35,452 shares to 35,850 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 118,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,239 shares, and has risen its stake in National Grid Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass Inc accumulated 2.23% or 151,006 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 1,620 shares. Ar Asset Management accumulated 45,583 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Sabal Trust reported 163,169 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,628 shares. 8,180 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.47M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 53,458 are owned by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 495,900 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 88,122 shares. Midas Mgmt Corporation holds 1.61% or 26,500 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cypress Cap has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.