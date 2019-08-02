As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Shares Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Increased Stake; Semtech Com (SMTC) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Semtech Corp Com (SMTC) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 15,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 507,190 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82 million, down from 522,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Semtech Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 640,733 shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET SALES WERE $151.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 18/04/2018 – Semtech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 56.51 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $188,600 activity. KIM JAMES JUNGSUP sold 2,500 shares worth $132,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp invested in 0.01% or 28,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 19,158 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 533 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 9.59M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Adage Cap Prns Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 29,099 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 50,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Polar Llp has 0.04% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 87,223 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,761 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 211,762 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 16,509 shares. Two Sigma Ltd has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,212 shares to 62,527 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 83,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 890,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 1.6% or 27,459 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Lc reported 15,083 shares. Davis R M owns 402,218 shares. Savant Cap Lc invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.47% or 14,919 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Street has 74.77M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Leuthold Grp Limited Com invested in 69,529 shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 2.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,344 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 15,260 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The North Carolina-based Jolley Asset Ltd Co has invested 2.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halcyon Partners Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 207,310 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Co invested in 8,693 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares to 608,176 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,925 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put).