As Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) Valuation Rose, Professional Advisory Services Has Increased by $355,866 Its Position; Fenimore Asset Management Boosted Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $600,457 as Valuation Declined

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 159,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 156,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 435,599 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.52M, up from 431,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $153.71. About 779,783 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 7,510 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Assoc has 25,922 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.8% or 64,702 shares. First Business Finance Services accumulated 1,587 shares or 0.04% of the stock. L S Advsr stated it has 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd owns 3,258 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Company owns 3,321 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.52% stake. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 7,521 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Woodstock reported 48,984 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 2.9% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 69,820 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 311 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,536 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,275 shares to 11,447 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,358 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manchester Capital Ltd holds 13,360 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.13 million shares. Delta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,770 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13.70M shares. Finance Counselors Inc owns 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,570 shares. New York-based Alpine Global Mngmt Limited Company has invested 7.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,300 shares. New Jersey-based Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rampart Invest Management Co Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,606 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,294 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 555,875 shares. Gm Advisory Gru invested in 12,324 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Com holds 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 28,344 shares.

