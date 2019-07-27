As Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) Shares Rose, Professional Advisory Services Upped Position; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Nexus Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 156,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,859 shares to 92,991 shares, valued at $18.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,358 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Communication Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.68% or 112,572 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 4.41M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.18% or 18,641 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.22% or 3.91 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Notis accumulated 0.76% or 14,170 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) owns 1.58 million shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore accumulated 3,282 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,101 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Management Corp La stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Madison stated it has 41,497 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 60,600 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.28M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. John G Ullman Assoc has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,596 shares. Thompson Invest Management invested 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14,250 shares to 337,350 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 6,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).