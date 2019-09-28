As Disney (DIS) Stock Rose, Page Arthur B Has Upped Holding; As Woodward (WWD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Cut Stake by $3.17 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 53,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,094 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 20.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Sys Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 111,381 shares to 254,066 shares, valued at $34.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 552,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,842 shares. Black Creek Invest Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 15,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 836,834 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Incorporated reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 146,746 shares. Advent Corp Ma holds 0.91% or 182,000 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 6,350 shares. 26,802 were reported by Us Bank De. Kennedy Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.39% or 146,377 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0.59% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 3,609 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Lp has invested 0.42% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Woodward Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Robert F. Weber, Jr. Announces Plans to Retire in January 2020; Jonathan W. Thayer Named as CFO Successor and as Vice Chairman, Corporate Operations – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Streaming Battleground: Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 537,429 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 30,833 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Central Bankshares & Com invested in 22,384 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 54,954 shares. Gyroscope Capital Grp Limited Liability Company reported 8,572 shares. Captrust Advsr invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 273,719 shares. Act Ii Mgmt Lp invested 5.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Jupiter Asset Limited has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,396 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 22,462 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,935 shares. Advisory Grp accumulated 1,682 shares. The New York-based Carret Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gradient Limited Liability Company owns 13,865 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.