As Disney (DIS) Stock Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Increased Its Position by $461,205; Teewinot Capital Advisers Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $9.30 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru has 1.43% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 43,786 shares. Blair William & Comm Il has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 4,827 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Birmingham Co Al reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Park Oh holds 3,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 466,628 are owned by Minneapolis Grp Inc Limited Com. Thompson Inc accumulated 1.59% or 133,940 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.11% or 272,015 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Cap has invested 1.83% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guyasuta Invest has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,830 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 56,930 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 640,510 shares.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Mgmt Lc holds 97,595 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 70,025 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2,788 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Park Avenue Lc reported 23,988 shares stake. Pictet Bankshares Tru Ltd owns 44,205 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. 8,000 were reported by Skylands Ltd. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,262 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer Invests has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank accumulated 45,235 shares. Hm Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,731 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.56 million shares. Clark Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,853 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 17,235 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.