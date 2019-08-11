As Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Raised Position by $1.06 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Stake by $1.38 Million as Stock Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 2.46M shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,648 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $35.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 87,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Frontier Capital Mgmt Communication Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 1.56 million shares. 23,881 are held by Strs Ohio. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.04% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Perkins Coie Trust Communications accumulated 300 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5.78% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sei Invs Company holds 0.02% or 392,503 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com reported 441,166 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 1.39 million shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Primecap Com Ca holds 0.11% or 9.11 million shares in its portfolio. 308,625 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.

