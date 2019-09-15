As Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Page Arthur B Raised by $333,600 Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Lowered Position

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 51,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27 million, down from 54,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.84 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 24,958 shares to 35,429 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru invested in 508 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 4.21% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 30,000 shares. De Burlo Group Inc Inc owns 55,389 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 2,383 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.32% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 25,111 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0.38% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 355 shares or 0% of the stock. Ipswich Management Co has invested 0.73% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Windward Capital Mngmt Ca reported 1,269 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

