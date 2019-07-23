As Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Mairs & Power Has Raised by $2.17 Million Its Holding; As Intercontinental Exchange Com (ICE) Share Value Rose, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,368 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 1.51M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 19,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.07 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 6.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 3,625 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Company Of Vermont reported 147,215 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 662,987 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc holds 0.22% or 205,304 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Limited Partnership accumulated 9,023 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cap Corporation Va reported 24,786 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 562 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 1.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,805 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 719,334 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.81M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.65% or 2.05 million shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 690,059 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated owns 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 130,883 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Plus Isn’t Worth A 20% Increase In The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 493,968 shares to 855,204 shares, valued at $47.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) by 33,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,176 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 53,175 shares. 167,406 are owned by Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com. Drw Securities Limited Liability Com has 15,810 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & Company has invested 0.12% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 15,677 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lpl Limited Liability invested in 62,456 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc holds 2.96M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 10,932 are held by Profund Advsr Limited. Captrust Advsr has 6,866 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,247 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,400 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Palisade Management Ltd Liability Co Nj holds 0.41% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 169,579 shares.