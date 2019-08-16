As Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Kidder Stephen W Lifted Its Stake; Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Holding in Independent Bank Mass (INDB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 23,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 18,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 60,128 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 14,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,230 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,350 shares to 22,408 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,332 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 106,726 shares. Buckingham Incorporated has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fdx Advisors Inc, California-based fund reported 15,260 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Co Ca reported 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Illinois-based North Star Investment has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Factory Mutual Ins Comm invested in 0.49% or 365,911 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 635,828 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,247 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management holds 31,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayerweather Charles stated it has 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 771,994 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Karpus Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

