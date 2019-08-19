As Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Fayerweather Charles Boosted by $391,380 Its Position; American International Group (AIG) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Decreased Stake

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 2.84M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 158,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.27M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 949,617 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 27,010 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 31,098 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 845,258 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 8.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Drexel Morgan Com holds 15,992 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communications stated it has 30,393 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halcyon Ptnrs LP reported 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,493 were accumulated by Phocas Fincl. Shufro Rose & Communication Lc reported 35,789 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Main Street Research Limited Com stated it has 4,154 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept reported 14,987 shares stake. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 143,500 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc stated it has 76,131 shares. New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Any Dent Disney+ Makes in Netflixâ€™s Dominance Could Pump Up DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested in 583,590 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 1.01 million shares. 5,583 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Montag A Associates holds 68,766 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 125 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 342,046 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Yorktown Mgmt And Incorporated has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 655,585 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 24,970 were accumulated by Pictet Savings Bank Limited. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,326 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 31,704 shares. Macquarie Group stated it has 16.85M shares.