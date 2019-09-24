As Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose, Page Arthur B Has Lifted by $333,600 Its Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 747.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 28,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 31,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $153.1. About 1.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyld Mich Qlty (MIY) by 59,844 shares to 84,609 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 45,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,540 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 7,345 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Btc Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. 1,982 were reported by Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Limited Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 70,900 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 1.59% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 89.62M shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.37% stake. Cordasco Finance Ntwk accumulated 334 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 69,085 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc stated it has 0.62% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Veritable LP has 19,251 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership holds 7.7% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 6,270 shares.

