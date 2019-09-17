As Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Kidder Stephen W Raised Its Position; Wellington Shields & Company Has Lifted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Price Declined

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 4.33M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 2,840 shares to 72,225 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,427 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares to 38,575 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).