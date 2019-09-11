As Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Fayerweather Charles Raised Holding by $391,380; As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined, Central Securities Has Upped by $2.43 Million Its Stake

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.62. About 5.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 1.15 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic holds 0.83% or 30,700 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 638,365 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Co reported 1.51% stake. Logan Capital Mngmt reported 55,252 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 81,705 shares. Chartist Ca reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 3.05 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Fin Strategies holds 0.1% or 1,822 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt reported 906,496 shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc holds 0.44% or 18,058 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 562 shares. Sather Financial Grp Inc reported 276,171 shares or 6.21% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,294 shares. Uss Investment reported 94,500 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

