As Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Puzo Michael J Lifted Stake by $1.06 Million; Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Has Upped Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 872.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 7,780 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 859,053 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lincoln Financial Group Names Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Operations – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Announces the Pricing Terms of Its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0.01% or 38,048 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,480 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.22% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Lau Associates Limited Liability invested in 29,700 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 7,800 shares. Fin Architects reported 2,412 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 358,947 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc reported 55,333 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 4,382 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 101,045 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 105,808 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Leavell Investment Management Incorporated invested 0.09% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7,249 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney sells YES Network at EV of $3.47B – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Company has 10,749 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,190 shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,035 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Us holds 0.45% or 378,847 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,977 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,190 shares. Srb Corp holds 6,362 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 8.58 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 682,449 are held by Blair William & Il. Venator Mngmt Ltd owns 50,201 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 845,258 shares. Pinnacle Llc has 19,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,080 shares. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 14,682 shares in its portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).