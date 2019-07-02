As Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Mairs & Power Lifted Stake by $2.17 Million; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) Decreased by $24.29 Million as Shares Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 48,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,381 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.15 million, down from 519,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $626.98. About 354,612 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 19,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.07 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 6.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81M for 559.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symmetry Peak Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,000 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 30,100 shares for 5.65% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 476 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 2,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 45,001 were accumulated by Maplelane Cap Ltd. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company holds 6,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Research Glob stated it has 2.74M shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0% or 3 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 770 shares in its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association reported 22,538 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 28,822 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.16% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 233,734 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 4,167 shares. Saturna accumulated 10,000 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $227,200.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 48,974 shares to 22,657 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 71,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83M shares, and cut its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).

