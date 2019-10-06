As Disney Com Stock (DIS) Market Value Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Boosted Its Stake; Menta Capital Cut Polyone (POL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The hedge fund held 14,610 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, down from 24,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 259,909 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 11,763 shares to 33,250 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 7,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.