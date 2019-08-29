As Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Btr Capital Management Raised Stake by $586,191; Security Capital Research & Management Cut Position in Hyatt Hotels (H) by $1.06 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 4.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 185,450 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 200,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 230,781 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO; 02/05/2018 – HYATT: RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK FOR REVPAR GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) by 17,835 shares to 135,939 shares, valued at $14.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,630 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).