As Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Share Value Rose, Btr Capital Management Lifted Stake; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Valuation Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 288.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 91,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 123,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 31,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 1.02M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 11 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 5,575 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 5.18 million shares. Wallace Incorporated reported 207,454 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 10,942 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 9,756 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 22,574 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset owns 9,872 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 309,118 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 45,006 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 663,191 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.82M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 653,700 shares to 580,563 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 63,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,708 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,106 shares to 29,431 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,593 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,919 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,000 shares. Frontier Management Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Trust reported 944,307 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 61,249 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,041 shares. 466,205 are held by Proshare Lc. Mathes reported 6,650 shares stake. St Germain D J Inc accumulated 1.58% or 130,878 shares. Amer Intl accumulated 0.3% or 705,893 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Company invested 5.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Sather Fincl Group has 6.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 276,171 shares. Hl Ltd Llc owns 1.81M shares. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division owns 180,147 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio.

