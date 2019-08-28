As Dish Network (DISH) Valuation Declined, Holder Mad River Investors Cut by $304,575 Its Position; Concorde Asset Management Raised Its Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $407,760 as Stock Value Rose

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $143.39. About 67,138 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 290,536 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 14,744 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 24,697 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv invested in 4,169 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc invested in 0.01% or 516,847 shares. 573,017 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Sei Invests accumulated 174,320 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 434,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 3.02M shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity accumulated 0% or 8,405 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 110,178 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 43,710 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 169,696 shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BGS, TEAM, DISH – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Sprint’s Shares Rose 11.6% in July – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DISH Network Corp. (DISH) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22. 300,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $9.35M on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma has 358,905 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 100 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated accumulated 332,162 shares. Pier Ltd Com reported 62,100 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0.3% or 2.68 million shares. Baillie Gifford reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fil Ltd invested in 65,193 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Td Asset Management accumulated 15,537 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 15,258 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 510,998 shares. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.28% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 312,546 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 19 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2.27M shares or 4.32% of all its holdings.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,364 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).