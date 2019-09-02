As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Value Declined, Mad River Investors Has Cut Holding; As Ibm Corp. (IBM) Shares Rose, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,201 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 327,202 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance owns 389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 175,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 21,167 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 52,961 shares. Quaker Cap Ltd holds 1.23% or 101,375 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 3,750 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 763,809 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0% or 661 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 128,293 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 165,948 were reported by Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 21 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Friday, August 23. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $284.21M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 5,174 shares. Salem Mngmt stated it has 1,767 shares. Leavell Investment holds 21,848 shares. Verus Prtn owns 1,586 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsrs has 2,303 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 0.03% or 20,971 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 17,174 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,876 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr holds 29,799 shares. Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,654 shares. Coldstream Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,685 were accumulated by Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc. Altavista Wealth stated it has 2,755 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 269,074 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio.

