As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mad River Investors Has Lowered by $304,575 Its Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Lifted by $1.72 Million

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 3.25M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C had bought 40,000 shares worth $633,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.