As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of America Lifted Holding; Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined While Martin & Company Decreased Its Holding

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 967.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 2.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10 million, up from 227,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91M for 32.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 90,135 shares to 116,584 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 19,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,670 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra.

