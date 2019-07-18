As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Rose, Mad River Investors Cut Holding; As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Declined, Holder Group One Trading LP Trimmed Stake by $616,641

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 205,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,033 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 449,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 927,341 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.64. About 792,478 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.08% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 1.96 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt reported 30,542 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 91,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Inv Company invested in 0.02% or 24,596 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 109,377 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 186,696 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 186,745 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.30M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 11,464 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Management Llc holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 300 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 43,710 shares in its portfolio.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.63 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.