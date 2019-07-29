As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Price Rose, Mad River Investors Has Cut by $304,575 Its Stake; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC) by $311,100 as Market Value Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 3.48 million shares traded or 23.10% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $652.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 110,615 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $310.10 million for 14.36 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dish in win-win situation even if T-Mobile deal falters – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DISH Appoints Kannan Alagappan Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Beyond Meat craze: Here are 5 restaurants where you can order a plant-based dish – Fox Business” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Vanguard holds 0.03% or 23.47 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 1,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). American Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 69,637 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 186,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 0.61% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 97,809 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 43,549 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 18,142 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 72 are owned by Camarda Financial Ltd Com. Shell Asset holds 13,977 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) CEO Ronald Tutor on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tutor Perini: All About The Cash – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) CEO Ronald Tutor on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 14,242 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Cwm Ltd Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 536 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 697,531 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 841,596 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 17,027 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 39,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,814 are owned by Tower Ltd Llc (Trc). First Wilshire Secs Inc holds 2.25% or 384,533 shares in its portfolio. 3.64M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 195,144 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc has invested 0.71% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 13,900 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,434 shares to 216,616 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.