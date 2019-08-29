As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Price Declined, Mad River Investors Has Decreased Its Stake by $304,575; Renaissance Group Decreased Position in Dollar General (DG) as Stock Price Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 56,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 235,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09 million, down from 292,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 2.39 million shares traded or 37.99% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 2.03M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Sa (AXAHY) by 130,590 shares to 613,782 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 18,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,411 shares, and has risen its stake in United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.