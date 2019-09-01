As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Declined, Mad River Investors Decreased Holding by $304,575; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $16.05 Million; Stock Value Declined

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 522.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 373,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 444,640 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, up from 71,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 179,741 shares to 112,462 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 37,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,239 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Communications invested in 119,396 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs holds 0.03% or 6,351 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 16,379 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 601 shares stake. The California-based Blume Capital Management has invested 1.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dupont Capital Management Corp stated it has 242,840 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company reported 6,233 shares. Hartford Financial stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Assets owns 13,600 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 114,396 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors reported 1.1% stake. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 86,100 shares stake. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.52% or 1.36M shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.65% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 222,183 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35M. Shares for $15.72M were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.