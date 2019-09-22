As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Declined, Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Its Stake; Range Resources (RRC) Share Value Declined While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 116,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 419,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 302,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 47.87 million shares traded or 259.75% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 138,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 26,581 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 164,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 2.36 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11,610 shares to 34,561 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Market Vectors Gold Miners E by 12,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,771 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Pnc Financial Service Grp invested in 0% or 26,734 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Profund Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Matarin Cap holds 0.66% or 1.32M shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 503,074 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 36,733 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). King Luther Mngmt Corporation owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 26,663 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 563 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 39,087 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 924,702 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Scucchi Mark bought $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 6,357 shares. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Llc owns 14,886 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 107,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 14,263 are owned by Brown Advisory. Mad River stated it has 21,373 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2.31 million shares. Levin Strategies LP has 26,581 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Knighthead Capital Mgmt Limited has 200,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 26,437 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 45,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,202 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Cibc Asset stated it has 29,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 12.04 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. 90,000 were reported by Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10,129 shares to 241,001 shares, valued at $20.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W had bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million on Monday, August 5. $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.