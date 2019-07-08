As Dish Network (DISH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $310,000; General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Gateway Investment Advisers Upped Its Holding

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.79M, up from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 29.76 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 939,841 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,260 were accumulated by Perkins Cap Mgmt. Rockland Trust accumulated 314,815 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability holds 28,218 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ftb reported 0.07% stake. Private Ocean Llc has 5,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc reported 82,140 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capital International Ca reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 0.48% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 78,931 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 218,223 shares. Masters Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.53% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Japan-based Daiwa Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aqr Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Company invested in 149,057 shares. Kempen Capital Nv holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 8,376 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 206,006 shares to 499,802 shares, valued at $54.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,573 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc has 169,696 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 0.54% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1.36M shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 2.24M shares. Hartford Invest Company holds 0.02% or 24,596 shares. 130,555 are held by Eidelman Virant Cap. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 186,696 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 246,778 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 78,500 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 14,744 shares. Cna Financial invested in 0.87% or 130,000 shares. Citigroup reported 110,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Street Management LP owns 13.90 million shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.29 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.