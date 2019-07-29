As Dish Network (DISH) Share Price Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Share Value Rose While Veritable LP Has Raised Its Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 41,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 123,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 5.15 million shares traded or 82.24% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 16,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,086 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 174,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 2.83M shares traded or 53.97% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Limited reported 12,955 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 407 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability owns 45,171 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 13,913 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 66,202 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Company holds 165,948 shares. D E Shaw Com accumulated 505,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Investment Limited Company invested 0.06% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 49,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Barclays Pcl has invested 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Manchester, Connecticut – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Dish Network (DISH) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can T-Mobile and Sprint Meet the Justice Department’s Demands? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks end higher as investors cheer earnings, GDP; S&P 500, Nasdaq set records – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 166,989 shares to 317,949 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $310.09M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 10,105 shares to 307,927 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 60,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,813 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 25,935 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pnc Service Group Incorporated accumulated 515,235 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.21% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). California-based Investment House Lc has invested 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 40,391 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 195,156 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 11,250 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oakworth Inc invested in 1,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. C V Starr Inc invested in 5.58% or 70,000 shares. Westwood Group Inc has 726,080 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 121 shares.