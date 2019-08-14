As Dish Network (DISH) Share Price Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered Position; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Increased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $731,880; Market Value Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 1,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 8,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $518. About 507,927 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 280,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.64M, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 2.19M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 80,103 shares to 152,303 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,457 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700. DEFRANCO JAMES also bought $306,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares.

