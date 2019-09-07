As Dish Network (DISH) Market Value Declined, Strs Ohio Raised Its Holding by $576,600; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Trimmed Stake

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 648.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,470 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 2,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 2.54 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 324,542 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year's $2.19 per share. AFG's profit will be $175.39 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 8,310 shares to 11,610 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 37,000 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $129,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

