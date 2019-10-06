As Dish Network (DISH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cna Financial Has Trimmed Holding; As Zix (ZIXI) Market Valuation Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Stake

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 240,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 572,667 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, down from 812,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 280,519 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 84.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 110,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,688 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 923,610 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 49,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Cor (NYSE:COF) by 4,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has invested 0.18% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Andra Ap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 197,200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 8,202 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Principal Financial Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 339,912 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Brown Advisory Inc owns 14,263 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt holds 0.53% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 16,000 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 6,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 2.00M shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.10M shares. Macquarie Limited reported 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Communication owns 24,820 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35M. ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.26 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $4.90M for 19.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.