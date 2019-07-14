As Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Share Value Rose, Denali Advisors Raised Position by $2.05 Million; White Elm Capital Has Cut Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake as Share Price Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 79,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 963,860 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 96,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.53M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 22,400 shares to 400,796 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 179,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NYSE:NLY).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

