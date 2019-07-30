As Discovery New Ser A (DISCA) Stock Declined, Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Cut by $1.12 Million Its Holding; Tradition Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc New Ser A (DISCA) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 41,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 106,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc New Ser A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.82. About 1.74M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,145 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 16,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 2.97M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $496.90 million for 7.78 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr holds 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 1.79M shares. Moreover, Alps has 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 27,852 shares. Services holds 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 527 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 4,202 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 119 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 220,385 were accumulated by Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Psagot Investment House has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 639,874 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Great Lakes Advsr Llc reported 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 293,402 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Advent Cap Management De reported 8,500 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares to 194,159 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,257 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

