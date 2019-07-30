As Discovery (DISCK) Valuation Declined, Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Raised Stake; As Ameren (AEE) Stock Price Rose, Beach Investment Management Lowered Stake by $989,150

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 99,854 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 27,462 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $184.20 million for 25.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,045 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.02% or 2,758 shares. 47,868 are held by Verition Fund Limited Company. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.11% or 12,233 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 132,661 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 3,973 shares. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Paradigm Asset Lc has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Macquarie Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). World Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 16,372 shares. Interactive Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 444 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.87 million shares.