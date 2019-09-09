As Discovery (DISCK) Valuation Declined, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Stake by $1.23 Million; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Market Value Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.93M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 23.44M shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 66,000 shares to 322,700 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,613 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $2,138 was made by Kurtz Richard Jason on Friday, August 23. Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares to 11.44 million shares, valued at $298.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International reported 1.45 million shares. 153 were accumulated by North Star Mngmt. First Tru Advsrs LP invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cullinan stated it has 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0% or 26,413 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 666,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 53,464 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 41,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisory Rech has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.54% or 1.65 million shares. Metropolitan Life holds 21,520 shares. Cordasco Net accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.73M for 5.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

