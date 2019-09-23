As Discovery (DISCK) Valuation Declined, Burney Co Cut Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Increased Its Stake by $7.60 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 100,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 375,713 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.58M, up from 275,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 04/05/2018 – New Qualcomm Venture Will Compete With China’s Spreadtrum, Owned By Tsinghua Unigroup; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH

Burney Co decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 14,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 54,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 69,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 7.63M shares traded or 162.31% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 19,552 shares to 60,246 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 6,267 shares to 76,066 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 13,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,051 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.