As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Raised Its Stake; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Stake in Waste Management (WM) by $8.28 Million

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 659.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 80,383 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 92,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 12,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 952,237 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93M, up from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.60M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares to 213,955 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,404 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated stated it has 147,378 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 5.89M shares. Bancorp Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 5.02 million shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.91M shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset holds 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 5,681 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tdam Usa Inc reported 14,177 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement owns 517,214 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 2,099 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Tarbox Family Office has 41 shares. Sns Financial Ltd Liability reported 16,381 shares stake. Forest Hill Capital Limited Co holds 0.18% or 5,606 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.28% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Burns J W & Ny reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ing Groep Nv holds 6,996 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,824 shares to 8,407 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 164,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,569 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.