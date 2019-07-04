As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Value Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Upped Holding; As Regency Centers (REG) Shares Rose, Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,183 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 34,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Regency Centers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 313,718 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 639,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, up from 571,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 1.37 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 21,300 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $18.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 15,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,841 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares to 37,162 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 4,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.82M for 17.92 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,715 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.23% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 722,564 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 5,520 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.65% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,368 shares stake. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 368,721 shares. Blackrock owns 16.93M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.05% or 5.54M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,637 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 3,874 shares. Pnc Group Inc invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).