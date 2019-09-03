As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Value Declined, Boyar Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Palouse Capital Management Trimmed Position by $3.02 Million

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 75,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 132,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 1.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 96,973 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares to 112,218 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Us State Bank De owns 3.98 million shares. Markel stated it has 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp reported 2.35% stake. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 12,792 shares or 0.03% of the stock. King Luther Capital reported 0.24% stake. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.19% or 535,060 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 4.89 million shares. Compton Management Ri has 4.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 199,004 shares. Brookstone Capital stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Dominion Incorporated holds 32,424 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.45M shares. Loudon Inv Management Llc holds 5.6% or 120,270 shares in its portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc holds 16,688 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

