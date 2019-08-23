As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Price Declined, Peak Asset Management Has Decreased by $315,075 Its Position; Gfs Advisors Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Stake as Share Value Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 5.85M shares traded or 4.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.30M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares to 35,293 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares to 147,581 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.