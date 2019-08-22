As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Price Declined, Chieftain Capital Management Has Cut Position by $116.03 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Held by Trb Advisors Lp

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 4.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 18,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 2.09 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $168.53. About 1.50 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.