As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Price Declined, Act Ii Management LP Lowered Holding; Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) as Stock Declined

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 1.37M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 77,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 880,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 958,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 116,941 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.80M for 15.75 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 224,083 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $22.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 122,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $745.29M for 5.14 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.