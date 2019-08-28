As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Declined, First Manhattan Company Has Decreased Holding by $1.33 Million; Mastec (MTZ) Share Value Rose While Peconic Partners Lifted Holding

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 53,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 1.17 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 290,553 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,883 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 115,300 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 5,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 58,383 were accumulated by Voya Invest Limited Co. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 22,000 shares. Kirr Marbach & Com Limited Com In holds 325,519 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 10,000 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 3.89M shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 1.01M shares. Serv Automobile Association has 9,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pdts Prns Limited Liability holds 103,500 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 36,857 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 181,240 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Gru has 295 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 7,562 shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 7,409 shares to 319,582 shares, valued at $36.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).