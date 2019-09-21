As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Declined, Element Capital Management Increased by $2.37 Million Its Holding; Bell State Bank & Trust Has Raised Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 417.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 84,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 105,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 20,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 4.58M shares traded or 55.60% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corp holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb has 2.21% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oppenheimer & Comm holds 0.07% or 74,565 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Court Place Advsr Llc owns 24,290 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 213,443 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 82,291 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,910 shares. Navellier & Incorporated stated it has 0.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,494 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,400 shares. 25,785 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Liberty Management Incorporated has 1.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Menta Cap Lc invested in 0.3% or 21,500 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated invested in 9,567 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 28,675 shares to 94,050 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,268 shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI).

