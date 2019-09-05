As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Declined, Cambridge Financial Group Has Raised by $1.19 Billion Its Position; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Trimmed Its Stake by $79.76 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 1.33M shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 46,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 220,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 billion, up from 173,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.62 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,667 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03M for 6.19 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.