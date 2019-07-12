As Discovery (DISCK) Shares Declined, Zeke Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding; Welch & Forbes Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Position

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 28,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $306.65. About 401,243 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 53,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 144,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 495,495 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,185 shares to 100,234 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,099 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,668 shares to 3,813 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,402 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,272 are owned by Smith Salley And. West Oak Capital Limited accumulated 0.03% or 175 shares. Planning Advsrs Lc reported 9,545 shares. Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moore Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stonebridge Cap Advisors invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 3,580 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 169,355 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 968 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability Corp has 2.67% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc invested in 1,448 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 7,785 shares.