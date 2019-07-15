As Discovery (DISCK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Increased Its Position; Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Position by $438,600

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 930,932 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 382,641 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.26 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.